Scarborough Playwrights: Set Sail with the Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025

Ambassador Cruise Line, PEEL Entertainment Group

The Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025 is open for submissions from playwrights in Scarborough and across the UK.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A collaboration between Ambassador Cruise Line and PEEL Entertainment Group, this exciting competition offers a £6,000 cash prize, a cruise for two, and the chance to have the winning play performed onboard one of Ambassador’s luxury ships. The deadline for submissions is April 4, 2025.

Plays must be under an hour and can cover any subject matter. The winning play will be performed in 2025, with full support for the playwright. This is an excellent opportunity to gain exposure and mentorship from a prestigious panel, including Dr. Jessica Lazar, Nathan Queely Dennis, and Dr. Alison Norrington.

Key Dates:

January 15t 2025: Competition opens

April 4, 2025: Deadline for submissions

June 6, 2025: Shortlist announced

December 5, 2025: Winner announced

Full competition details and entry requirements can be found at www.theatreatsea.com.