Scarborough Playwrights: Set Sail with the Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025
A collaboration between Ambassador Cruise Line and PEEL Entertainment Group, this exciting competition offers a £6,000 cash prize, a cruise for two, and the chance to have the winning play performed onboard one of Ambassador’s luxury ships. The deadline for submissions is April 4, 2025.
Plays must be under an hour and can cover any subject matter. The winning play will be performed in 2025, with full support for the playwright. This is an excellent opportunity to gain exposure and mentorship from a prestigious panel, including Dr. Jessica Lazar, Nathan Queely Dennis, and Dr. Alison Norrington.
Key Dates:
January 15t 2025: Competition opens
April 4, 2025: Deadline for submissions
June 6, 2025: Shortlist announced
December 5, 2025: Winner announced
Full competition details and entry requirements can be found at www.theatreatsea.com.