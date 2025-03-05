Scarborough pupils enjoy Pancake Day festivities

Traditional Pancake Day festivities were enjoyed by pupils and staff at Newby and Scalby Primary School.

Special assemblies highlighted the importance of Shrove Tuesday to Scarborough and lunch included pancakes. But the highlights were skipping games at break and lunchtime and workshops hosted in each class by a professional skipper.

Headteacher Tom Wriglesworth said it had been important to continue the traditions, dating back to the 1800s.

“It has been a terrific day with pupils and staff getting a lot out of it,” Tom said.

“It is a massive event and really important to the community, so we were keen to put on a memorable day.”

Tom said it started with each class having an assembly in which they were shown lots of photographs from the first Shrove Tuesday events.

“Servants and labourers were given half a day off for the start of Lent. They would take part in a mass football match on the beach.

“The locals called this day 'Ball Day' until it was renamed as 'Skipping Day' in the early 1900s.”

Children were told the first skipping event in the town could be dated back to 1903.

It is said fishermen coming home and changing their nets and ropes would leave the old ones behind on the dockside, with children collecting them and making skipping ropes.

The school purchased 100 skipping ropes used at break and lunchtime to teach the children skipping skills.

Tom said: “It was lovely to see how they learned to skip together. Skipping ropes were then given to children from Early Years all the way to Year 6, to use at break and at liunch.

“A professional skipper ran workshops in each class, from reception through to Year 6. He showed the different methods of skipping and the children really enjoyed the sessions.

“Pancakes were served as pudding at lunch.

“The skipping ropes were so popular that we have decided to keep them out for the rest of the week at break and lunchtimes We may even keep them out longer.”

Some pupils later joined families on the beach and enjoyed the many activities.

“I think the children have gained a lot from the day, learning about how important skipping is to their community,” Tom added.

Matilda and Lola, from Year 5, took many memories from the day.

"I really enjoyed learning from the skipping coach that came into school,” said Matilda.

“Some of the methods he taught us were really tricky, like skipping on one leg, but I managed it. Those who found it tricky, I helped them too.

“I also had a pancake for pudding in my school dinner!"

Lola said: "I was looking forward to break and lunch as I knew we were going to be getting skipping ropes to play with for the day.

“The teachers organised a competition and I did pretty well in that.

“In class we looked at photographs of when the skipping tradition first started and photos from a couple of years ago. People are doing the exact same thing now as what they did over 100 years ago."