Scarborough retirement community celebrates 10-year anniversary in style

A retirement community in Eastfield, Scarborough, has come together to celebrate a whole decade of good friends and neighbours with a night to remember.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team at Sanctuary Supported Living's Jazz Court organised a glittering ‘black and gold’ themed ball to mark 10 years since the opening of the service, and invited residents and people from the local area to help celebrate in style.

There was a touch of Hollywood style with a red-carpet entrance, a delicious buffet and an amazing 10-year anniversary cake provided by the service’s catering team, and everyone was dressed to impress as they enjoyed an evening filled with glitz, glamour and goodwill. The event was rounded off with a speech by the Chair of the Jazz Court tenants’ committee, who thanked all the staff for their support over the past 10 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as bringing joy to the people who attended, the event also raised £230 for Candlelighters, a charity dedicated to supporting families facing children’s cancer in Yorkshire. At fundraising events held throughout the year, residents and staff at Jazz Court support a variety of charities with which they have a personal connection, and Candlelighters was chosen as the charity of honour for the anniversary ball, as a member of the team has family who are currently being supported.

Jazz Court residents dressed up in their finery to mark the occasion.

Liz Jones, Retirement Communities Manager for Jazz Court, said: “It was an incredible night! We really wanted to make it a memorable event, and it went even better than we’d hoped. I’d like to say a big ‘thank you’ to everyone who worked so hard behind the scenes, including my amazing team and the onsite care staff, Radis - we couldn’t have done it without you all.

“I’d also like to thank our community network who came along to help us celebrate, as well as all the residents who went all-out by dressing up to the nines and for being such a wonderful group of people to work with. I’m proud to have been at Jazz Court since it opened, and it’s been a pleasure to have the support of our tenants as, together, we’ve developed such a vibrant, safe, happy and fun place to live.”

Jazz Court offers apartments with onsite support and amenities for people aged over 55, or those with long-term care needs. Sanctuary Supported Living also provides accommodation with personalised support for homeless young people and adults, people with learning or physical disabilities, and people with mental health needs. To find out more about Sanctuary Supported Living’s services, see the latest news or find a service near you.