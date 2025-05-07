Scarborough village social hub attracts grant support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A North Yorkshire community will mark the diamond jubilee of their village hall with a host of activities and improvement work to ensure the safety of its users – with a grant from a housing association contributing to this.

Burniston and Cloughton Village Hall, near Scarborough, is the social hub of the area featuring a wide range of activities.

These include dance exercise sessions as well as youth clubs, panto and entertainment evenings, family celebrations and a host of sport and outdoor recreation activities on its playing fields.

The land was gifted to the community 90 years ago and in 1965 villagers clubbed together to raise the funds to build the hall.

Locals soak up the sunshine at Burniston and Cloughton Village Hall

“The village hall and playing fields are very much a community hub with something for all generations,” said Trustee and Project manager Maria Kitching.

“We estimate over 9,000 people a year benefit from its use.”

The hall is run by volunteers who make up a board of trustees and a committee. As with all such good causes there is always equipment, improvements and repairs that need funding and a £200 grant from Broadacres Housing Association will help with the provision of speed humps to the car park.

“We have a high number of young children using the hall for play sessions and an increasing number of vehicles using the car park so the speed humps will just act as a reminder to motorists and improve safety for users,” said Maria.

The diamond jubilee will also see tennis court refurbishment and the creation of a multi-use games arena.

To find out more about Burniston & Cloughton Village Hall visit bcvillagehall.org.uk/

The Broadacres Community Development Fund supports local organisations, groups, and projects in areas where Broadacres has homes. All grants are approved by the Association’s own residents.

To apply to the fund, visit https://www.broadacres.org.uk/customer-area/getting-involved/community-development-fund