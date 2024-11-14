Scarborough’s Shop at the SJT celebrates Christmas with festive Aladdin theme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scarborough’s Shop at the SJT is celebrating Christmas throughout December during the festive season with an ‘Aladdin’ theme!

Shop at the SJT, including bespoke and unique creations from a team of talented artists and makers, offers unique and inspirational gift ideas in the foyer of the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough.

This remarkable retail space is inspired by the Stephen Joseph Theatre’s Christmas 2024 production of Aladdin.

Carl Hitchens, chairperson of the collective, said: “Each year we get into the festive spirit and take inspiration from the theatre’s annual Christmas production, which this year is Aladdin and we will decorate our window to align with the production.

“This year from the 1st of December, we are having a gift voucher prize of £30 to spend in the shop, with two £10 vouchers available to win. Everyone who spends £10 or more will be entered into the prize draw.

“We will draw a name at random on 23rd December 2024 and we will contact the winner directly. The winner has time to collect their prize as we are open until lunchtime on Christmas Eve or we can hold it to the new year.

“This year we are also participating in the Live Advent Calendar , part of the Scarborough Lights festival, and our 'Advent Calendar addition will be unveiled on Tuesday 10th December.

“Shop at the SJT features some of the local area’s most talented people, showcasing their creations in this iconic, listed building.

“All our Makers are delighted to help make festive shopping easier and an enjoyable experience as Christmas approaches.”

Stephen Joseph’s production of Aladdin on 29th November and finishes on 28th December 2024. Adapted by Nick Lane, from the original story by Hanna Diyab, this year’s production is sponsored by local business Boyes.