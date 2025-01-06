Scarborough's YMCA Theatre honours retiring wardrobe mistress with lifetime membership

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The YMCA Theatre in Scarborough has awarded its highest local honour, lifetime membership, to Wendy Chapman, who has dedicated over 37 years of voluntary service to the theatre’s wardrobe department.

Wendy has decided that the 2024 Pantomime marks the right time to hang up her scissors and retire from her role.

Costuming is a demanding, year-round commitment in the theatre. From months of meticulous preparation to the intensity of dress rehearsals, running repairs during performances, and the inevitable mountains of laundry after each show, Wendy’s dedication and expertise have been invaluable.

In recognition of her exceptional contribution, YMCA Yorkshire Coast presented Wendy with Lifetime Membership, the most prestigious accolade a local YMCA can bestow.

Left to right, Rose Hadley, Karola Powell, Wendy Chapman

Rose Hadley and Karola Powell, who have also devoted many years to costuming shows, were honoured alongside Wendy. The trio received thank-you awards from Liam Downey, CEO of YMCA Yorkshire Coast, during the grand finale of the pantomime.

Liam Downey said: “This award is the least we could do for Wendy. The hard work and dedication that goes into costuming a show is often underestimated.

"We are thrilled to celebrate Wendy’s remarkable service and to acknowledge the invaluable efforts of Rose and Karola. Their time and talent have ensured a high-quality experience for our young performers, and we are deeply grateful.”

YMCA Productions, the in-house production company of YMCA Yorkshire Coast, provides young people with the opportunity to perform, learn, and grow in a professional-standard environment. The majority of the production team are volunteers, ranging in age from 13 and upwards. The YMCA is always welcoming new volunteers who want to make a difference in their community.