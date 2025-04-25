Scarborough's young drivers still paying steep insurance costs — but relief could be coming

Man driving car.

If you're a young driver in Scarborough—whether you’re cruising Marine Drive or navigating those tight town centre lanes—you’re probably shelling out way more than you'd like for car insurance. And you’re not the only one feeling the squeeze.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2025 Breakdown

According to regional data from Uswitch, young drivers in Yorkshire and the Humber, where Scarborough sits, paid an average of £2,569 per year for car insurance in 2024. With a reported 23% national drop in young driver premiums in 2025 (according to Confused.com), Scarborough’s average is now estimated to fall somewhere between £2,500–£2,700—still high, but at least trending in the right direction.

So yes, Scarborough drivers are slightly better off than their mates in London—but when you’re 18 and scraping by on shifts or student loans, it still hurts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s Driving the Cost?

Young Driver Risk: According to the Association of British Insurers (ABI) , 17–24-year-olds are involved in 24% of fatal crashes , despite making up just 7% of licence holders.

According to the , 17–24-year-olds are involved in , despite making up just 7% of licence holders. Local Road Mix: Scarborough’s mix of winding coastal roads, tourist traffic, and night-time driving risks don’t help.

Scarborough’s mix of winding coastal roads, tourist traffic, and night-time driving risks don’t help. Urban Pockets: While much of Scarborough feels rural, areas like the town centre see heavier traffic, pushing up premiums.

4 Hacks to Cut the Cost

1. Get a Black Box Policy

Telematics insurance from providers like Zego tracks how you drive and rewards safe behaviour. According to RAC Drive, this can help young drivers lower premiums by proving they’re responsible behind the wheel.

2. Add a Named Driver

According to RAC Drive, adding a parent or older driver to your policy reduces perceived risk, often lowering your premium.

3. Pick the Right Car

According to Marmalade Insurance, smaller engines and cars in lower insurance groups are cheaper to insure. Avoid flashy or modified vehicles if you want to keep your premiums down.

4. Don’t Wait to Renew

According to Confused.com, the best time to get quotes is 20–26 days before your policy renews. Leaving it to the last minute could cost you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarborough vs the UK

Region / Age GroupAverage Premium (2024–2025 Estimate)Source Yorkshire & Humber (2024) £2,569 Uswitch Estimated Scarborough (2025) £2,500–£2,700 Based on Uswitch & Confused.com UK Average (17-year-olds, 2025) £2,258 Confused.com UK Average (18-year-olds, 2025) £2,434 Confused.com

Final Word

According to recent reports from Uswitch and Confused.com, young drivers in Scarborough remain among the higher-paying motorists in the UK. While they’re not facing the extremes seen in cities like London or Manchester, the cost is still substantial.

That’s why companies like Zego are offering more affordable, tech-driven solutions that reward safe and sensible driving. For Scarborough’s young motorists, every saving counts.

(Sources: Uswitch, Confused.com, BBC News, ABI, RAC Drive, Marmalade Insurance. Premiums vary based on personal details, driving history, and vehicle type.)