Scouting Returns to Filey

After an absence of nearly two decades, Scouting has made its much-anticipated return to Filey with the official launch of the 1st Filey Scout Group.

The event took place on Friday, 23rd May 2025, and saw the investiture of the first members, marking the start of a new chapter in the town’s Scouting history.

The group, which is initially offering the town’s first everSquirrel Scouts (for ages 4-6) and Beaver Scouts (ages 6-8), has already captured the imagination of local families. The launch ceremony was a vibrant celebration of community, with families, volunteers, and local dignitaries coming together to witness the historic moment. Amongst the dignitaries, were Filey’s Mayor, Cllr Jacqui Houlden-Banks; and town crier, David Bull.

Tiffany Wilkinson, the town’s first ever Squirrel Scout Team Leader, led the evening’s activities, which included a celebration of games, and cake, with the investiture of new members into the group. In her speech, Tiffany expressed her excitement about the group’s future, saying:

1st Filey Beavers Investiture

"We are thrilled to welcome the first Squirrels and Beavers to Filey’s new Scout Group. There’s a real sense of excitement and enthusiasm in the community, and we can’t wait to see the young people grow, learn, and have fun with us!"

Steven Broadbent, Scarborough & District Lead Volunteer, shared his excitement:

"The return of Scouting to Filey is an exciting milestone, not just for the children and young people who will now have the opportunity to be Scouts, but for the entire town. We’re incredibly proud to be part of this new chapter and look forward to seeing how this group will help shape the leaders of tomorrow."

Filey, until the early 2000s had a very strong Scouting presence, and we are so honoured to be part of the new group: opening 100 years after Scouting in Filey first formed in 1925.

1st Filey Squirrels listen to the town’s crier

The 1st Filey Scout Group meets at St. John’s Church on West Avenue, providing a welcoming and community-centeredlocation for their activities. The group is looking for more families to join and volunteers to help with future activities. Those interested in becoming a member, volunteering, or learning more can visit scouts.org.uk or email [email protected].

With its strong start, the 1st Filey Scout Group is set to leave a lasting legacy, fostering friendships, leadership, and community spirit for generations to come.