Search for a Star 2025 returns with a bang

Scarborough’s favourite talent competition is back—bigger, brighter, and bolder than ever before!

After the phenomenal success of last year’s show, Search for a Star is lighting up Scarborough once again, promising unforgettable performances, fierce competition, and a platform for local stars to shine.

Whether you sing, dance, tell jokes, perform magic, or bring something completely unique to the stage—this could be your big break. Organisers are calling on Scarborough’s most talented individuals to step into the spotlight and show the town what they’ve got.

This year’s highlights include:

The organisers Devan & Tyler

A cash prize for the winner

Judging panel of top industry professionals

Applications are now OPEN and can be submitted via the online form.

But don’t delay—spaces are limited!

Returning contestants are encouraged to give it another shot—though last year’s champions, Becky Arundel and Nancy, will not be competing this time. Instead, they’ll be taking to the stage for a special performance during the grand final.

Sign up now!

Organisers Devan Kellett (principal of Kellett's Performing Arts) and Tyler Smith Founder/owner of Making Tracks, both local to Scarborough promise more exciting announcements in the weeks ahead, so now’s the time to get planning. Whether you're a seasoned local performer or a hidden gem, Search for a Star 2025 is your chance to shine.

So what are you waiting for? Rehearse, register, and get ready to dazzle.

Special thanks to Fitzpatrick Design (Woodend, the Crescent, Scarborough) for this year’s eye-catching event poster.

Tag your talented friends and spread the word—Scarborough is ready to find its next star!