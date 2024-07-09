Six brave swimmers raise nearly £6,000 for local hospitals

By Joe FentonContributor
Published 9th Jul 2024, 11:35 BST
Last month, six local fundraising took the plunge at the Great North Swim, which has raised nearly £6,000 for York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity.

These inspiring swimmers tackled the chilly and choppy waters of Lake Windermere, conquering either the 1-mile or half-mile course. Whether they were open water veterans or conquering new fears, their dedication was incredible.

The money raised will directly benefit patients and staff at York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Joe Fenton, Community Fundraiser said "We are incredibly proud of all our swimmers who participated in the Great North Swim. Their incredible resolve in tackling this challenging event is truly inspiring, and the funds raised will significantly impact the patients at our hospitals."

Lola completing her swimming challengeLola completing her swimming challenge
Lola completing her swimming challenge

This year's achievement was especially meaningful for some swimmers who overcame anxieties or were new to open water swimming.

NHS worker Lola Shopeju, who took on the half mile challenge, said “It was a fantastic day! I’d encourage anyone who hasn’t [open water] swam before to try it. The event was a good opportunity for me to challenge myself and contribute to charity.”

