Six fantastic photos from the archives – are you in these pictures?

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 30th Jul 2025, 08:10 BST
Oxfam shop volunteers Daphne Jakes, Adam Coombes, Adrian Hemmings, and Lindsay Priestley.placeholder image
This week, we feature volunteers at the Bridlington Oxfam shop; Lloyd Dowson staff at Bridlington Martial Arts and Fitness Centre; Bridlington Handbell Ringers; Flamborough Village Hall’s 70th birthday celebration party; Gabby’s Old Town Fisheries; and a coffee morning at the Bridlington Medical Centre.

Do you know any of the people in the pictures? Send your stories and photographs to [email protected] and https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=sen to see them in the Bridlington Free Press.

Lloyd Dowson staff at Bridlington Martial Arts and Fitness Centre.placeholder image
