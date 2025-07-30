Oxfam shop volunteers Daphne Jakes, Adam Coombes, Adrian Hemmings, and Lindsay Priestley.

This week, we feature volunteers at the Bridlington Oxfam shop; Lloyd Dowson staff at Bridlington Martial Arts and Fitness Centre; Bridlington Handbell Ringers; Flamborough Village Hall’s 70th birthday celebration party; Gabby’s Old Town Fisheries; and a coffee morning at the Bridlington Medical Centre.

Lloyd Dowson staff at Bridlington Martial Arts and Fitness Centre.