Spotlight Theatre is deeply saddened to announce the passing of its beloved President and the heart of Spotlight Theatre, Bob Downing, who passed away peacefully in the early hours of Monday, March 17, with his daughter, Melinda, by his side.​

A highly respected figure in the Bridlington arts community, Bob dedicated his life to theatre, playing a pivotal role in the growth and success of Spotlight Theatre.

His passion, commitment, and leadership shaped the venue into the welcoming and creative space it is today.

Bob’s extraordinary journey with the theatre began with a fight to secure a rehearsal space for Bridlington Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society (BAODS). But he didn’t stop there.

Step by step, his determination and passion turned Spotlight Theatre into the much-loved venue it is today.

Bob committed his entire life to Spotlight – mentoring, directing, working front of house, backstage, behind the scenes, and, of course, in the place he loved most, the stage.

Supporters of Spotlight Theatre have reflected on the profound impact Bob had, with many saying: “Without Bob, there wouldn’t have been Spotlight Theatre – it was his dream for years.” Others remember him as “the stalwart of BAODS” and “a wonderful, passionate man who loved what he did.”

Bob’s dedication to performance never faded. A defining moment in his theatrical career was his starring role as Scrooge in 2015 at the age of 83, a performance fondly remembered by many.

His portrayal of Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof was another highlight in a lifetime spent bringing stories to life on stage.

Bob was, in every sense, Mr Spotlight.

His vision, commitment, and love for the arts built this theatre into what it is today.

As the Spotlight Theatre family and the wider Bridlington community mourn his passing, plans are underway for a tribute event to celebrate his incredible life and legacy.

Details will be announced in due course.

Bob’s impact on Spotlight Theatre is immeasurable, and his legacy will live on in every performance that graces the stage he helped to create.

For updates on the planned tribute, please visit Spotlight Theatre Bridlington on Facebook.