The Mile, at Pocklington, is set to host a charity event on Saturday, June 21.

Helping Hands for Nepal is running its fourth Summer Artisan Market between 11am and 4pm.

This vibrant community event brings together talented local makers and artisans in support of a vital cause – improving educational opportunities for children in rural Nepal.

This year’s market promises to be a fantastic day out for all the family.

Alongside the artisan stalls, there will be plenty of activities for children, including bouncy castles, fairground rides, a craft tent, a tombola, and the unique opportunity to write a personal note to the children in Nepal, which the team will hand-deliver on their next visit.

Running alongside the market will be a Fun Dog Show. It costs just £2 per category and people can pay on the gate.

Classes include cutest puppy, goldie oldie, loveliest lady, fabulous fella, best rescue, best biscuit catcher, and best in show.

All entry proceeds go to charity.

Founded in 2015 in response to the devastating earthquakes that struck Nepal, Helping Hands for Nepal has worked tirelessly ever since to rebuild and improve the environments of schools across the country.

The charity has constructed a school in the Himalayan foothills and continues to provide ongoing support through donations of equipment and materials to help transform classrooms and offer better futures for hundreds of children.

A spokesperson said: “The event is organised by a small but passionate group of local businesspeople who volunteer their time and skills to make a lasting difference.

“Entry is free, and all proceeds from stall bookings and on-the-day donations go directly to Helping Hands’ projects in Nepal.

“Join us for a day of shopping, sunshine, and solidarity – where every purchase and every smile helps build brighter futures for children who need it most.”

For more information or to book a last-minute stall email [email protected]