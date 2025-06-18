Superb photos from the Free Press archives – are you in the pictures?

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 18th Jun 2025, 07:37 BST
Mandy Marshall, and Liz and Joanna Major at Flamborough Village Gala in 2007. (PA0732-21j)placeholder image
Mandy Marshall, and Liz and Joanna Major at Flamborough Village Gala in 2007. (PA0732-21j)
This week, we showcase two black and white images from the 1980s (do you have any info about them), a photo at Flamborough Golf Club, a new inshore lifeboat at Flamborough RNLI, a soccer coaching group line-up, and a village gala booze stall.

Do you know any of the people in the pictures?

Send your stories and photographs to [email protected] and https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=sen to see them in the Bridlington Free Press.

Soccer coaching at Flamborough School playing field in 2007. (PA0733-10)placeholder image
Soccer coaching at Flamborough School playing field in 2007. (PA0733-10)
