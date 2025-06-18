Mandy Marshall, and Liz and Joanna Major at Flamborough Village Gala in 2007. (PA0732-21j)

This week, we showcase two black and white images from the 1980s (do you have any info about them), a photo at Flamborough Golf Club, a new inshore lifeboat at Flamborough RNLI, a soccer coaching group line-up, and a village gala booze stall.

Do you know any of the people in the pictures?

Soccer coaching at Flamborough School playing field in 2007. (PA0733-10)