Supporting the Community in Scarborough for "Future" Generations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Futureworks NY, the Scarborough-based charity, is continuing to work with young people in the Scarborough area with their unique alternative education service.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity, which includes a workshop, classroom and office premises in Victoria Road, has worked with young learners since 2012, when the organisation, then a CIC, was founded.

Since then, as well as becoming a charity, the team have expanded their portfolio as demand continues to increase and home schooling is one of their most in-demand services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle Padron Kitching, co-founder and CEO of Futureworks NY said: “Our home schooling programme, which is fully funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, provides an alternative format for students in Years 10 and 11 for those who have elected to have home education.”

Futureworks NY in Scarborough

The specially developed programme, which is led by team member Daniella Jordan, includes functional skills, confidence building, social skills assistance, holistic support and more.

Sarah Thornton, co-founder and CEO of Futureworks NY said: “As we continue to help, support and hopefully guide young people in our local community, this programme is a lifeline for students that find they don’t always reach their potential within conventional educational settings.

“We currently have an increasing waiting list and as our aim is to help as many within our local community as possible; we are seeking to expand this service if we can so we can meet demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This can be achieved through support from local businesses who can become sponsors of this important aspect of alternative education.”

Michelle added: “Our dedicated, talented team and our student cohort work together and great things are possible. We know the demand is completely outstripping supply at the moment: all it takes is for one or two local businesses or companies to give us a call and find out how they can help.

“Investing in future generations is essential for the future health, wellbeing and prosperity of not only the students, but to the local economy, too.”

Businesses can get in touch with the Futurework NY team on 01723 449616