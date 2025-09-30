Take a virtual tour of the life-saving boats used by Bridlington RNLI
The two types of boat are the subject of virtual tours developed by Panoptic Motion.
The company has created interactive videos of both the Shannon Class Lifeboat and the inshore D Class vessel.
A Bridlington RNLI spokesperson said: "Ever wondered what is on our Shannon Class Lifeboat? Well now's your chance for a virtual tour around the boat.
"We thought it only fair to show you around the inshore D Class lifeboat as well."
A Panoptic Motion statement as part of the videos: “Our virtual tours of each lifeboat give you unlimited access to all areas of the boat. Perfect if you love to explore without actually go out to sea.
"Utilising the Matterport system, our camera handled the outdoor space exceptionally well! Utilising the power of Matterport and virtual tours we can scan almost anywhere!”
Go to tinyurl.com/arhvr47f to see the inshore lifeboat tour and tinyurl.com/mrx4smx3 to take a look at the Shannon Class vessel.