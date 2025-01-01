Tall tales and film favourites with WEA courses this January
Channel Four Films Revisited begins on Monday, January 13. The new Film Studies course takes a look at a selection of ten films made by Channel 4 Films and Film Four. With a mix of old and new films, clips and fun discussion, there really is something for everyone.
From Thursday, January 16, the Short Story is the focus of the Creative Writing for five sessions. Return of the Short Story is open to seasoned scribblers and those who just really want to get started writing up a story idea they may've had.
Both courses run from 7pm-9pm upstairs at the Stephen Joseph Theatre and offer a lively mix of information, ideas, discussion plus the chance to meet other like-minded individuals.
Those on a low income/support may also be able to attend for free. Pre-booking is essential - Call 0300 303 3464 quoting the course code as found on the WEA website www.wea.org (search via location or tutor's name).