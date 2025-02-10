Teaching assistant raises over £20,000 for Sensory Nook at Northstead CP School in Scarborough

Northstead Community Primary School in Scarborough is celebrating the incredible efforts of teaching assistant Tracy Squire, who has successfully fundraised over £20,000 to provide a state-of-the-art sensory nook for its pupils.

Tracy’s fundraising campaign received overwhelming support from local businesses in Scarborough, alongside a significant contribution from local charity shop SALT and the national children’s charity, The Wooden Spoon. The funds raised will go towards creating a dedicated sensory space designed to support children with additional needs, providing a calming and engaging environment to aid their learning and well-being.

The sensory nook will feature interactive lighting, tactile panels, and comfortable seating, creating a safe space where children can regulate their emotions and enhance their sensory development. The initiative aligns with the school’s commitment to inclusive education, ensuring that all pupils, regardless of their needs, can thrive in a supportive setting.

Tracy Squire and Sara Pickering expressed their gratitude for the overwhelming generosity shown by the community: “We are absolutely thrilled that we have managed to raise such a significant amount. The kindness and support from local businesses and The Wooden Spoon charity have been incredible. This new sensory nook will make a huge difference to the children at Northstead CP School, helping them feel secure and supported in their learning environment.”

SALT presenting their £5,000 donation to Northstead School. L-R Sara Pickering, Shaun Hopper (Headteacher), Tracy Squire, and Representatives of SALT.

Headteacher, Shaun Hopper also praised Sara and Tracy’s dedication, stating, “This is an outstanding achievement, and we are incredibly grateful for Sara and Tracy’s hard work and the generosity of everyone who contributed. The sensory nook will be a fantastic addition to our school, ensuring that children with sensory processing challenges have a space where they can feel comfortable and engaged.”

The Wooden Spoon, a national charity dedicated to transforming the lives of children through the power of rugby and community support, played a vital role in funding the project. Their contribution, along with donations from Scarborough’s business community, ensured that Sara and Tracy’s vision became a reality.

Northstead CP School is now looking forward to unveiling the new sensory nook once in place and welcoming pupils into the space. The school hopes this initiative will inspire further community-driven projects aimed at enhancing educational support for children with additional needs.

With her unwavering commitment and passion for supporting children, Tracy Squire has made a lasting impact on Northstead CP School. Her efforts serve as a reminder of the power of community collaboration and the positive change it can bring to young lives.