Sue Barnard is hoping to swim 21 miles during April, the equivalent of crossing the English Channel.

A worker at the Tesco store in Bridlington is taking on a tough swimming challenge to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sue Barnard is hoping to swim 21 miles during April, the equivalent of crossing the English Channel, to bring in funds for the charity.

Sue has already accrued £480 via a fundraising page.

Sue said: “I’m doing this in memory of my mum Margaret Papworth and a friend Graham Anderson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cancer is so close to my heart after losing so many family and friends.

“In the past 50 years, Cancer Research UK’s work has helped double cancer survival in the UK. But we need to go further, faster.

“Please donate if you can to help bring about a world where everybody lives longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.”

Go to fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/sues-giving-page-8058 to donate.