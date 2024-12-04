The Corner Kitchen: Gourmet sandwiches arrive in Scarborough with Sarah Courtney’s new venture

Scarborough’s food scene is set to transform with the recent opening of The Corner Kitchen, a new gourmet sandwich shop by Sarah Courtney.

Known for her exceptional catering company, Vintage Service, Sarah brings over a decade of expertise in crafting homemade, locally sourced dishes to this exciting venture on Nares Street.

Sarah launched Vintage Service in 2011, earning a reputation for impeccable service and high-quality food for weddings, funerals, and private events. Now, she’s channelling her passion into making The Corner Kitchen a destination for “real, tasty, homemade food.”

“I'm passionate about good food and I'm proud to be offering my customers something that's not only healthy and nutritious but super tasty too,” Sarah shared. “Scarborough has some fantastic eateries, but we’re offering something unique: a simple, accessible takeaway option for gourmet food lovers.”

The Traditional Pork from The Corner Kitchen - slow cooked pork shoulder with freshly baked artisan bread.

At The Corner Kitchen, stacked sandwiches are the heart of the menu, with the following highlights:

Fresh, Homemade Bread - Baked on-site daily for unmatched flavor and freshness.

Slow-Cooked Perfection - Meats slow-cooked overnight or oven-roasted to perfection.

Homemade Sauces and Pickles - Crafted from scratch using traditional recipes.

The Ham Egg 'N Chips - slow-cooked (in coco-cola) ham, soft-boiled egg, home-made pickles, shoestring chips & soft home baked bread.

Homebaked Sweet Treats - A selection of indulgent desserts to satisfy any sweet tooth.This new culinary experience is designed to deliver fresh flavours and convenience to locals and visitors alike.

The feedback from customers since opening has been overwhelmingly positive with one customer posting on Facebook: “I can safely say that was absolutely the best roast pork sandwich I have ever bought! The bread particularly is delicious!”

The Corner Kitchen invites you to explore the simple pleasure of great food at 6 Nares Street, Scarborough, YO12 7RR.