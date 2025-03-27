The Hinge Centre planning Easter Fun Day at the Crown Community Centre

The Easter Fun Day will take place at the Crown Community Centre on Thursday, April 17.

Activities Include and Easter Trail: A egg-citing trail for kids of all ages, with prizes to be won! Craft Stations: Make your own Easter-themed crafts, perfect for keeping little ones entertained. Glitter Tattoos: Watch as kids transform into their favourite animals, superheroes, or Easter characters. Games and Bouncy Castle: Enjoy a variety of indoor games, with prizes to be won and jumping around on a bouncy castle. Raffle and Tombola: Don’t miss out on our Raffle and Tombola with fantastic prizes, including; hampers, children's and adult gifts/toys and lots more. Cakes and Refreshments: We will have delicious cakes, refreshments and light lunch options available!

A spokesperson said: “Join us for a fun-filled, family-friendly day this Easter!

“Our Charity Easter Fun Day is packed with exciting activities, all aimed at bringing the community together and raising money for a great cause, The Hinge Centre!

“The event is free to attend and low costs apply for activities on the day.

“Your participation will help us provide essential services and make a difference in the lives of those in need.

“Come along for a day of joy, community spirit, and Easter cheer, while supporting a meaningful cause!”