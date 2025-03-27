The Hinge Centre planning Easter Fun Day at the Crown Community Centre
Activities Include and Easter Trail: A egg-citing trail for kids of all ages, with prizes to be won! Craft Stations: Make your own Easter-themed crafts, perfect for keeping little ones entertained. Glitter Tattoos: Watch as kids transform into their favourite animals, superheroes, or Easter characters. Games and Bouncy Castle: Enjoy a variety of indoor games, with prizes to be won and jumping around on a bouncy castle. Raffle and Tombola: Don’t miss out on our Raffle and Tombola with fantastic prizes, including; hampers, children's and adult gifts/toys and lots more. Cakes and Refreshments: We will have delicious cakes, refreshments and light lunch options available!
A spokesperson said: “Join us for a fun-filled, family-friendly day this Easter!
“Our Charity Easter Fun Day is packed with exciting activities, all aimed at bringing the community together and raising money for a great cause, The Hinge Centre!
“The event is free to attend and low costs apply for activities on the day.
“Your participation will help us provide essential services and make a difference in the lives of those in need.
“Come along for a day of joy, community spirit, and Easter cheer, while supporting a meaningful cause!”