The mural of the story is to enjoy the countryside
"I like the chickens because they've got wellies on, that's funny," and "I think the tractors are good, but you've forgotten the windscreen wipers, they have to have windscreen wipers," are just some of the things our patients have said about a new mural decorating Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust’s Springwood Unit in Malton.
Springwood Unit provides specialist care for people living with dementia.
Drawing on the artistic talent of Karen Wheelhouse, an activity coordinator on Rowan Lea ward at Cross Lane Hospital in Scarborough, her mural was inspired by the drive across North Yorkshire, surrounded by dry stone walls, farmland and patients who previously had connections with farming.
Karen often had an audience while she was painting, they loved to share their stories, ask questions and make suggestions like adding windscreen wipers on to the tractor.
The mural has brightened up the night station area that not only has a large seating zone but is also used when patients need space to have a walk or therapeutic distraction and intervention.
Karen hid small details for patients to find, little snails, ladybirds, mice, welly wearing chickens and moles wearing hats that engages conversation and provides positive distractions.
The cheerful and light-hearted scene is an easy conversation starter. It rekindles happy memories of people visiting the countryside and encourages everyone to talk.
"When I'm sitting in the night station area, and it's a long shift, I really enjoy looking at the mural, it's made this space so much nicer than before. I enjoy getting the patients to look at it and talking about things they used to see and do. It looks brilliant and it really cheers us up".