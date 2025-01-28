The mural of the story is to enjoy the countryside

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A countryside mural is the talking point of Malton’s Springwood Unit

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I like the chickens because they've got wellies on, that's funny," and "I think the tractors are good, but you've forgotten the windscreen wipers, they have to have windscreen wipers," are just some of the things our patients have said about a new mural decorating Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust’s Springwood Unit in Malton.

Springwood Unit provides specialist care for people living with dementia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drawing on the artistic talent of Karen Wheelhouse, an activity coordinator on Rowan Lea ward at Cross Lane Hospital in Scarborough, her mural was inspired by the drive across North Yorkshire, surrounded by dry stone walls, farmland and patients who previously had connections with farming.

Collie dog on top of a hay bale on a tractor trailer.

Karen often had an audience while she was painting, they loved to share their stories, ask questions and make suggestions like adding windscreen wipers on to the tractor.

The mural has brightened up the night station area that not only has a large seating zone but is also used when patients need space to have a walk or therapeutic distraction and intervention.

Karen hid small details for patients to find, little snails, ladybirds, mice, welly wearing chickens and moles wearing hats that engages conversation and provides positive distractions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cheerful and light-hearted scene is an easy conversation starter. It rekindles happy memories of people visiting the countryside and encourages everyone to talk.

Donkey eating grass looking over a dry stone farmyard wall

"When I'm sitting in the night station area, and it's a long shift, I really enjoy looking at the mural, it's made this space so much nicer than before. I enjoy getting the patients to look at it and talking about things they used to see and do. It looks brilliant and it really cheers us up".