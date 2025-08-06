The Natural World column with RSPB Bempton’s Ivan Nethercoat

August is the month of change here on the cliffs at RSPB Bempton.

In the bird world, autumn starts in July with the first migrants making their journey from breeding grounds to wintering areas.

Many parts of the UK act like service stations on the motorway of life, our estuaries and wetland areas are especially important, such as RSPB Blacktoft Sands on the Humber.

Here on the cliffs the seabirds are slowly leaving the us. We still have plenty of gannets and kittiwakes but the puffins and guillemots are now out at sea, just offshore at the moment but they will disperse further offshore as the year moves on.

Birds passing through now are feeding on the insect life that has hatched amongst the grasses and trees we have here.

All these areas are managed by us; the trees and bushes were first planted in the 80s by the then warden Trevor, who still lives in Bridlington.

The fields we own are cut in a way that helps the mice and voles thus ensuring food for the barn owls that breed and the short eared owls that visit over winter.

These conservation efforts often go unseen but help ensure nature thrives here on the clifftop, so the money you spend on admission, membership of the RSPB or on tasty treats in our café, goes towards helping the precious wildlife you find here.

RSPB Bempton Cliffs is about more than birds and you can join the team here for Wild about Bempton, a fun-packed family weekend on the August 16 and 17.

Get up close to birds, moths and more with teams from Bempton and special guests from local conservation organisations.

Events and activities will include:

Nature Walks, 11am & 12pm

Join us for nature walks around Bempton Cliffs to see what you can discover.

Bird Ringing Demonstrations, 8am to 12pm

Join our Warden & team at the Bird Ringing Gazebo to see some bird ringing in action and learn more about the BTO project.

Moth Recording, 8am to 3pm

Join us to learn more about our Marvellous Moths. You’ll be surprised by what you see.

Kid's activities, 9.30am to 4pm

Now is also a good time for whale watching. Look for the feeding gannets and kittiwakes and you might see a large dark shape appear as the Minke arrives at the surface with a mouthful of fish.

Dolphins swim by doing their own thing of course, and our Shorewatch team have had good sightings recently, complete with calves.

Visit rspb.org.uk/bemptoncliffs for more information about the nature reserve.