The Run aims to inspire people to foster across East Yorkshire
Entitled ‘The Run’ the film has involved over 90 local authority fostering services, including East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s fostering team.
The film focuses on Tom, an 11-year-old boy, contrasting his need to run – away from danger, a chaotic home life, to get to school in time for breakfast club because he’s hungry – with running as a sport.
Councillor Victoria Aitken, cabinet member for children, families and education said: “We hope this film inspires people to consider fostering, and consider if they could provide a safe, stable home for a child when they most need it. “Foster families come in all shapes, sizes, ages and can include single people as well as couples. There is no ‘ideal' type of foster carer, everyone is unique and brings their own individual experience and abilities. The most important attributes are having time, patience, a sense of humour and the ability to love.”
Go to tinyurl.com/2wncpjwm to watch the new video.