A new video aiming to inspire East Riding residents to foster has been unveiled.

The film focuses on Tom, an 11-year-old boy, contrasting his need to run – away from danger, a chaotic home life, to get to school in time for breakfast club because he’s hungry – with running as a sport.

Councillor Victoria Aitken, cabinet member for children, families and education said: “We hope this film inspires people to consider fostering, and consider if they could provide a safe, stable home for a child when they most need it. “Foster families come in all shapes, sizes, ages and can include single people as well as couples. There is no ‘ideal' type of foster carer, everyone is unique and brings their own individual experience and abilities. The most important attributes are having time, patience, a sense of humour and the ability to love.”