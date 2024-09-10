The World’s Most Advanced AI Powered Hearing Aid Arrives in Scarborough

Hearing aid wearers who struggle to hear conversations in noisy environments such as cafes, restaurants and social gatherings, are now able to experience the very latest hearing technology which can provide unprecedented speech clarity from any direction.

Swiss manufacturer Phonak launched their new Audeo Infinio Sphere hearing aid to a large group of independent UK audiologists at London's BAFTA last Thursday 5th September. Infinio Sphere is the World's first hearing aid powered by a dedicated real-time AI processing chip that can separate speech from noise. With 53 times more processing power verses existing hearing aid chips, it can unleash the full potential of artificial intelligence (AI). Using a deep neural network with over 22 million sound samples, Infinfio Sphere is capable of performing 7.7 billion operations per second!

Robert Woolley, Group Vice President of Hearing Instruments at Sonova (the company that owns Phonak) said "We are incredibly excited to bring the Audeo Infinio Sphere to our users. This is more than just a hearing aid; it's a game changer for anyone struggling with hearing in noisy environments. With our proprietary AI chips, we've achieved a new level of speech clarity that we're proud to share."

One audiologist who attended the launch event at BAFTA was Neil Charlwood, managing director of Charlwood Hearing Care, based on Castle Road in Scarborough. According to Neil, speech understanding in background noise has always been the biggest challenge for people with hearing loss. Whilst hearing aids have improved at such a rapid pace over the last few years thanks to the use of AI technology, Phonak appear to have taken things to the next level. "The demonstration of Infinio Sphere at the launch event was certainly impressive." says Neil. "The way it was able to separate and eliminate background noise, to provide noticably clear speech, was a real eyebrow raiser. Time will tell if our hearing aid customers find Infinio Sphere to be such a game changer in noisy environments, but Phonak have taken a big step forward."

Charlwood Hearing Care

Scarborough residents can now get their hands (and ears) on a pair of Audeo Infinio Sphere hearing aids. Charlwood Hearing Care are offering free demonstrations at their clinic on Castle Road between now and the end of September. This enables you to hear the difference for yourself. To be one of the first people to experience Sphere's AI technology, book an appointment with Charlwood Hearing Care by calling 01723 369505, or email [email protected]. You can also visit their website www.charlwoodhearing.co.uk for more information.