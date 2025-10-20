Transformation ahead for The Apollo: Hull pub set for renovation

The Apollo closed its doors on Monday, October 20 and will reopen on Wednesday, November 12 with a brand-new look

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This transformation represents a significant investment of over £345,000, revitalising the well-loved community pub with exciting improvements.

Upon reopening, Marston’s Two Door Pub: The Apollo will feature two distinct areas: a vibrant locals' bar and a warm, welcoming family lounge, designed to cater to the needs of families. A central partition will create distinct spaces within the pub, allowing guests to enjoy everything they love under one roof while ensuring there is a place where everyone feels they truly belong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The renovation will introduce a dedicated Family Lounge, thoughtfully designed to cater to the needs of all ages and provide a welcoming space for the whole family.

Sketch of the new look bar area

Alongside this, guests can also enjoy a mouthwatering menu packed with comforting pub favourites and the much-loved kids’ menu will also return, featuring smaller portions of pub favourites for children over five, as well as a fun “build-your-own” option for under-fives.

The renovation will also see the creation of a brand-new bar area, designed as a welcoming space for locals to enjoy a pint and a bite to eat. Serving as the perfect spot to celebrate unmissable moments at the heart of the community, the bar area will be enhanced with TNT screens, a pool table, a darts board and other exciting improvements that offer guests an elevated experience while retaining the pub’s warm and friendly atmosphere.

Upon reopening, The Apollo has a packed calendar of events, including a ‘Test Your Knowledge’ quiz, Music Bingo with a twist, and live bands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General Manager, Sophie Ford, said:"We’re thrilled to share the news about the transformation of The Apollo, creating a welcoming space for our community to enjoy for any occasion. From grabbing a quick drink at the bar to catching up with friends, or savouring a family meal together, there’s truly something for everyone!”

Sketch of the new-look family lounge area

With over 1,600 pubs and bars across England, Scotland, and Wales, Marston’s venues range from traditional locals and family-friendly pubs to timeless country settings, offering shared good times for everyone.