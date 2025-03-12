Tributes have been paid to popular and inspirational teacher Richard Bedford.

Tributes have been paid to popular and inspirational teacher Richard Bedford who died on Wednesday, February 26 at his home in Scarborough.

During his long career, he taught at schools in Scarborough, York and Malton until in 1994, he became deputy head at Bempton school and eventually acting head teacher, where he worked for 15 years until he retired.

After that, on a part time basis, he taught French at Quay Primary School for several years.

He was known for never forgetting a face. He often bumped into past pupils who were well into adulthood and he always recognised them and remembered their name.

Richard Bedford was known for his sense of humour, his past pupils all commenting on how he used to make them laugh and the silly things he did.

His lessons were very hands on with lots of outdoor visits included. He also introduced family walks, where families joined him on the North York Moors, the longest being the 18-mile Blue Man route.

Everyone completed the trek, even the youngest who was only five. Richard, and four parents, were responsible for starting the Friends of Bempton School, which is still running to date.

Other descriptions of Richard that constantly occur are "A true gentleman. A very funny man and a lovely man".

Richard had a love of the North York Moors and was the onetime chairman of Scarborough Ramblers group.

As a member, he led regular walks which were always well attended as he was well known for leading varied walks, always with excellent views.

In addition, he organised several holidays for the Ramblers to France, Poland and Scotland.

Another passion of Richard's was language. He loved Dickens and Chaucer, and could speak very fluent French, fluent German, get by Latin, parts of Russian, self-taught Dutch and was picking up Spanish. But his favourite was Old Saxon, especially the naughtier words.