Councillor Paul West (centre) said the council wants to promote safer driving habits.

New 20mph zones and limits are being introduced in four towns and villages in the East Riding – including at Flamborough and Beeford.

The move is part of a trial aimed at promoting safer driving habits and enhancing the local environment in this area.

The trials will be in place for the 18 months, during which time a team will monitor the areas and carry out consultations to gather locals’ views, before making decisions on whether to make them permanent or make changes.

Two schemes have already been implemented in Hedon and Swanland.

Some of the areas’ speed limits have been reduced from the usual 30mph in residential areas following successful schemes in Manchester, London and other parts of the UK.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council sought expressions of interest from town and parish councils and assessed criteria including collected data. Four areas were chosen to lead the trials.

The team then checked the movements and speed of traffic in the first two areas, Hedon and Swanland, by fitting speed strips on identified roads.

Both communities were given a say on which areas of they wanted to include in these locations, and which they wanted to remain, through village-wide surveys.

Emergency services’ views were also sought.

Once the locations were finalised, the team created Experimental Traffic Regulation Orders to introduce the changes legally and then installed new 20mph restrictions.

Councillor Paul West, the council’s cabinet member for environment and transport, said: “First and foremost we want to promote safer driving habits in these areas and make them even better places to live.

“But it was extremely important to involve the communities. Local residents, town and parish councillors and ward councillors all had their say and led the way on where they wanted these 20mph restrictions to cover, and they will be closely monitored by our team over the next few months.”