Two organisations in Beeford awarded more than £120,000

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 12th Jun 2025, 14:54 BST
Beeford Playing Field Association received £87,073.51 for upgrades to its playing field.placeholder image
Two Beeford-based community organisations have been awarded more than £120,000 by East Riding of Yorkshire Council for improvements to the village play area and playing field.

Beeford Parish Council was awarded £34,107.29 from commuted sums for improvements to the village play area, with the Parish Council contributing £5,612.31 towards the £39,719.60 total project cost.

The play area, currently closed for health and safety reasons, will undergo vital repairs to the safety surfacing and existing equipment with an addition of new multi-play equipment.

Margaret Rose, clerk to Beeford Parish Council, said: “We are very grateful for the award from East Riding of Yorkshire Council. The repairs the award will pay for will make a lasting impact by creating a safe, engaging space where children can play, learn and grow.”

Beeford Playing Field Association received £87,073.51 to install upgrades to its playing field with additional funding from Lissett Community Wind Farm Fund of £9,486.59 and the association fundraising £3,000 towards the £99,560.10 total project cost.

The funding will go towards the installation of a multi use games area on the playing fields in Beeford.

This will be a free-to-use facility, accessible to everyone, featuring football goals and basketball hoops.

Joyce Hollingsworth, secretary at Beeford Playing Field Association, said: “Thanks to the commuted sums from East Riding of Yorkshire Council, we can install a well needed asset to the village for all to use. The area can be used for 5 a-side football, walking football, basketball and general kickabouts.”

