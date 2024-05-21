Two pet welfare charities benefit from fundraising Tombola

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Presenting the Funds to the PDSA and Ryedale and Scarborough Cat Welfare

The Scarborough and District Animal Welfare Group held a Tombola stall on Saturday 30th March in the town centre, to raise funds for two pet welfare charities. As not all the prizes were won on the day, another tombola stall was held in the Royal Hotel during the Craft Fair on Sunday 5th May

As a result of these efforts of the team of volunteers and helpers from the fundraising group, to organise the events over the past few months, they are proud to announce that over £2200 was raised for the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA), and the Rydale & Scarborough Cat Welfare. This more than doubled the amount raised last year.

A jubilant Mrs Maria McGovern, on behalf of the Scarborough and District Animal Welfare group said: "Once again, we are so grateful for the individual prize donations received, and to the local businesses and traders and who donated many of the prizes. We are also indebted to “SHADES OF BLINDS” for sponsoring the Tombola fliers.

Presentation outside the PDSA shop.Chris Broughton, Pam Martin, Barbara Murphy, Margaret Hill, (RSCW) Maria McGovern, Thomas Simpson, (lead volunteer for the PDSA shop) Nicola Ellis-Nichol (PDSA shop Manager), Jim Murphy

“Again, we are so impressed by the general public, who supported our events at the stalls, so that these two animal charities can receive the funds to continue their essential work”.

“I am so proud of all the hard work of the team over the past few months, and this result makes it so worthwhile”.

As all the funds had now been collected, a presentation was held at the PDSA Newborough shop, on Saturday 18th May, when cheques were handed over to representatives of the two charities.

Mrs Nicola Ellis-Nichol, manager of the PDSA shop accepted the cheque for £1114:00, on behalf of the PDSA, said that she was grateful for the fantastic job done by a great team. The funds raised will help people who unfortunately, have difficulty in affording the rising Vet bills.

Mrs Margaret Hill received a cheque for £1006:00, for the Rydale & Scarborough Cat Welfare, thanked and congratulated the fundraising team, for all their efforts in raising such a substantial sum to support the animal charities. She had actually worked on the stalls, and can appreciate the effort required behind the scenes, to organise the Tombola.

The Scarborough and District Animal Welfare teams are Maria McGovern, Barbara and Jim Murphy, Diane Jack, Julien and Sarah Lerpinier, Jan and Peter Lerpinier, Pam Martin and Will Kitchener. The Cat Welfare volunteers are :- Karen Cranston, Chris Broughton, Alison Smuk.