Bridlington u3a is hosting a Community Information Fair at Bridlington Spa.

On Tuesday, April 29, Bridlington u3a is hosting a Community Information Fair at Bridlington Spa.

Organisations from across the town will be available to discuss what they have to offer to local residents.

The event is free, and tea and coffee are also available free of charge.

Doors open at 10am and runs until noon.

Chair Diane Arthur said: "We are hoping that residents from across Bridlington and the surrounding area will take this opportunity to see what the various organisations have to offer, all in one place.

"I would also like to thank the ERYC for the grant they have awarded which has enabled us to be able to offer this event without charge."

For further information contact Diane by emailing [email protected]