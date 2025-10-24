UK’s biggest food collection calls for Scarborough volunteers to support charities

With food banks and charities facing continued high levels of need this winter, people are being urged to give the gift of their time to take part in the UK’s biggest food donation drive.

Now in its 13th year, the Tesco Winter Food Collection is taking place in Scarborough Tesco stores from November 27th to November 29th. Tesco’s charity partners, Trussell and FareShare, are calling for volunteers to sign-up to support the event in store as both charities are providing a lifeline in response to high levels of need.

During the collection Tesco customers will be encouraged to donate long-life food to support the charities in their work. Donations for Trussell will help its community of food banks provide emergency food parcels to people who cannot afford the essentials, while donations to FareShare will support its network of 8,000 local charities and community groups helping to feed people in local communities across the UK.

Volunteers will help out at collection points in Tesco stores to raise awareness of the impact every single donation will have on people across the UK, who rely on Trussell and FareShare for food.

Donations are needed now more than ever, with one in five Trussell food parcels coming from Tesco and its customers.

Claire De Silva, Head of Community at Tesco, said: “Every year our Winter Food Collection gets such an amazing response from our customers. Volunteers in store have a real impact on the amount of donations and help encourage customers to give much needed long life food items tailored to every area of the UK.”

Matthew van Duyvenbode, co-chief executive officer at Trussell, said: “Winter is often the busiest time of year for food banks. As temperatures drop and bills start to rise, more people will be forced to seek their help. But with the support of Tesco, its customers and our incredible Food Collection volunteers, food banks can stay better stocked ready to support people facing hunger in their local communities.

“Everyone should have enough to live on, and alongside our community of food banks we are working to end hunger for good. But right now, we urgently need you to play your part by getting involved in Tesco's Food Collection, whether that's through spreading the word, donating essential items or volunteering your time.”

Kris Gibbon Walsh, CEO at FareShare added: “Food from FareShare reaches a network of over 8,000 charities across the UK, enabling them to provide food support alongside access to other vital services. In the winter months, many people accessing these local groups are forced to choose between keeping warm and eating. This makes the Tesco Winter Food Collection more important than ever. We know from experience that having volunteers present in store significantly increases the number of food items donated, and hope that more people than ever will generously give up their time this year. By volunteering just three hours, people can play an important part in our mission and help create lasting change, one meal at a time.”

You can sign up to volunteer in your local Tesco store with FareShare at https://fareshare.org.uk/foodcollection/ or with Trussell at https://www.trussell.org.uk/support-us/tesco-food-collection