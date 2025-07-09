Uniform4all swap event to take place on Thursday, July 24
It will be held at the garages at the top of New Burlington Road, opposite the AA Garages.
People are being asked to bring their unwanted and outgrown uniforms and swap for free uniforms.
The swap is a collaboration with the Salvation Army in Bridlington.
A spokesperson said: “We all know how expensive uniform can be. This is a free service to help out the community.
“Any donations of used uniform from Bridlington or surrounding village schools is greatly appreciated.
“Donations not only make a difference in the community, they help the environment and stop quality uniform going to landfill.
“We are also taking in water bottles, school bags, school shoes, coats etc. If you have any of these you wish to donate please bring them with you.
“Hopefully, there will be be another event held towards the end of the summer!”