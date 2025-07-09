Uniform4all swap event to take place on Thursday, July 24

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 9th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST
Uniform4all is a collaboration with the Salvation Army in Bridlington.placeholder image
Uniform4all is a collaboration with the Salvation Army in Bridlington.
A Uniform4all event will take place on Thursday, July 24 between 10am and noon.

It will be held at the garages at the top of New Burlington Road, opposite the AA Garages.

People are being asked to bring their unwanted and outgrown uniforms and swap for free uniforms.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The swap is a collaboration with the Salvation Army in Bridlington.

A spokesperson said: “We all know how expensive uniform can be. This is a free service to help out the community.

“Any donations of used uniform from Bridlington or surrounding village schools is greatly appreciated.

“Donations not only make a difference in the community, they help the environment and stop quality uniform going to landfill.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are also taking in water bottles, school bags, school shoes, coats etc. If you have any of these you wish to donate please bring them with you.

“Hopefully, there will be be another event held towards the end of the summer!”

Related topics:PeopleBridlington
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice