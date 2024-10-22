Unique project helps young people express their feelings through art

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire youngsters have been drawing on their artistic talents to create powerful paintings expressing feelings and emotions around mental health.

Patients from Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) developed the artwork during in-clinic and community sessions.

Now the unique collection of pictures has gone on show at Scarborough Library – with the display open to the public until the end of October.“Art has a positive effect on mental health.

It can improve mood and reduce stress and anxiety,” said CAMHS community support worker Lisa Humphrey, who works for Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust.

The opening of the new exhibition featuring work by CAMHS patients at Scarborough Library.

“We are always looking at ways of supporting patients to talk about their experiences of mental health and wanted to offer art sessions to help them express themselves.

“Some of our young people can’t always verbalise their thoughts, but through painting and drawing they can tell us how they are feeling.“Art is a way of empowering them.

”Lisa and her colleague Nicci Hart, a CAMHS clinician, worked with a group of 10 patients, aged from 12 to 16, on the six-week art project.

Group members were encouraged to use a range of materials to create their own artworks – to help them explore and express interests, feelings and experiences.

“Each week we saw a shift in how the group interacted with each other, as well as in the way they communicated with staff. It has been really positive,” said Lisa.

“Our young people are so talented and have so much potential. The art they have created is incredibly powerful, and it has been wonderful to work with them.“Art really is a powerful way of communicating.”

When the group was asked if they would like to show their work, the answer was yes – so Lisa contacted Scarborough Library, which has a display area for art work.

She then worked with outreach librarian Sarah Cockburn to organise a month-long exhibition – which has created a lot of interest within the little art group.

“One young person felt she was ‘being seen’ for the first time by having her artwork on the wall,” said Lisa.

“Having mental health challenges like anxiety can make the world seem quite a lonely place, but working with others on this project helped show she was not alone.

“This was a pilot project and, moving forward, we hope to offer more opportunities for art to be used with-in sessions where identified.“We would like to say a huge thank you to Sarah and the library for working with us on this amazing project.

You have been of great support to us all.”Once the exhibition has finished, the CAMHS team plans to have some of the artwork permanently displayed in the reception of their headquarters at Lake House in Scarborough.

Until then, visitors can view the paintings at Scarborough Library, in Vernon Road, from Monday to Saturday each week.

Admission is free.

“Scarborough Library is delighted to host the artwork from CAMHS for the public to view in our community space throughout October,” said librarian Sarah Cockburn.

“We especially want to highlight the creative aspect of young people’s mental health and celebrate their achievements.”

Quotes from the young people involved:⦁ “I feel like I have been seen”⦁ “It’s nice to be with others who are experiencing the same things as me”⦁ “I find mixing colours relaxing, I don’t have to think”