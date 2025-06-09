The East Riding contains 168 public space protection orders, including dog exclusion areas.

Residents, businesses and community groups across East Yorkshire are being invited to give their views on proposed changes to public space protection orders (PSPOs).

The orders provide East Riding of Yorkshire Council with legal tools to reduce anti-social behaviour across the area.

The East Riding contains 168 public space protection orders, for every parish in the region, which can cover issues such as dog exclusion areas, no drinking zones, gating orders, off road motorcycles, camping related activity, and playing music from any device as to cause a nuisance.

Those who violate protection orders may receive a £75 fixed penalty notice, or a fine of up to £1,000 following a summary conviction.

By law, the council is required to review these orders every three years and as part of the current review, members of the public are being invited to share their views.

Councillor Lyn Healing, East Riding of Yorkshire Council cabinet member for communities and public protection said: “We are dedicated to maintaining the East Riding as a good place to live, and public space protection orders play a key role in addressing anti-social behaviour. I encourage all residents to share their views and help protect our welcoming and safe public spaces.”

Go to tinyurl.com/y7wn8bpf to complete the survey.

People can respond to the consultation by completing the online response forms available at https://www.eastriding.gov.uk/living/crime-and-community-safety/anti-social-behaviour/, or by completing the downloadable response form and returning it to [email protected] .

They can also send it to Safe Communities, East Riding of Yorkshire Council, County Hall, Cross Street, Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire, HU17 9BA.

The consultation runs until Friday, July 11.