The modern Bridlington Lifeboat on south beach.

On the afternoon of a bitterly cold December day in 2017, a large and appreciative crowd gathered on the South Beach to watch the Bridlington lifeboat Marine Engineer launch for the last time after 22 years of service.

The special event took place at 12.12pm which coincided with the official number on the boat’s hull. It marked a historic turning point with the lifeboat being the last in the land to travel through the streets to launch.

Marine Engineer served from 1995-2017 when she was replaced by the present Shannon-class lifeboat Anthony Patrick Jones, one of the world’s most powerful lifeboats.

During her remarkably long career her brave crews made 264 service launches which resulted in the aiding of 471 people, of which 22 were classed as lives saved.

Crowds flocked to see the dedication of Marine Engineer.

She was also the last Bridlington lifeboat to be housed in the old Edwardian boathouse on South Marine Drive.

An advanced Mersey-class lifeboat, Marine Engineer enhanced the station’s capacity to respond to emergencies quickly. Lighter than all her predecessors, she was built of fibre-reinforced composite, which combined high strength with reduced weight.

The dedication of Marine Engineer took place on September 23, 1995 in front of the inshore lifeboat house on Princess Mary’s Promenade.

Crowds packed the area to watch the service at which the Rev Canon John Meek, Rector of Bridlington Priory and chaplain to the Bridlington lifeboat station, solemnly presided.

Marine Engineer had arrived in the town six weeks earlier and was greeted by her predecessor the Peggy and Alex Caird. Her first service launch as the Bridlington lifeboat was on August 22, 1995, when she was asked to aid a fishing boat caught in dense fog 35 miles east of Flamborough Head.

The postcard shows the volunteer lifeboat team together on the South Beach. Pictured beside Marine Engineer and her proud crew of six is the then launch tractor. Known as the Talus, it was the first tractor to be specifically designed to launch lifeboats from carriages. I believe its first driver was Ken Smith.

The inshore lifeboat is pictured with a reconditioned Fordson Major agricultural tractor, used to transport the inshore lifeboat across the beach.

D-557 was the third inshore lifeboat to be generously donated to the station by the Lords Feoffees – September 17, 2000. It was respectfully named Lords Feoffees III.

To enable the RNLI to enhance the safety of crews and improve rescues, 2014 saw the first of the Shannon-class lifeboats replace the Mersey lifeboats.

At 25 knots the new lifeboats were 50% faster than the Merseys and more maneuverable due to their waterjet propulsion, representing the pinnacle of modern lifeboat design.