The fire service’s call to book an annual gas appliances check coincided with Gas Safety Week 2025.

Humberside Fire and Rescue service has reminded residents to protect their home and loved ones from hidden dangers such as gas leaks, fires and carbon monoxide poisoning.

A fire service spokesperson, via the force’s website, said: “A yearly check by a Gas Safe registered engineer is essential to make sure your appliances are working safely and efficiently – good news for your peace of mind, your wallet and the environment.

"But staying safe at home goes beyond just booking a check."

Additional home heating safety tips include:

•Keep heaters clear of curtains and furniture.

•Never use flammable liquids like petrol or paraffin to start fires.

•Avoid drying clothes on or too close to heaters or open flames.

•Keep logs a safe distance from fires and stoves – radiated heat can ignite them.

•Use fireguards to prevent flying sparks from open fires or wood burners.

•Have chimneys swept annually, ideally before the heating season begins.

Carbon monoxide (CO) is a poisonous, invisible, odourless gas caused by incomplete burning of fuels like gas, oil, coal or wood. It can come from gas appliances, wood burners, barbecues or even generators. Carbon monoxide can be fatal.

The signs of CO poisoning include: Headaches, dizziness, nausea or tiredness, and breathlessness or collapse.

People can sign up for a free annual gas safety check reminder at www.StayGasSafe.co.uk (always check your engineer’s Gas Safe ID card).