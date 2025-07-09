‘We’re running for John’ – Charity runners need your help as 170-mile marathon challenge approaches

With just over a month to go until he attempts to run 170-miles along the North East coastline, runner Harry Schofield is urging businesses and organisations along the route to show their support by getting involved.

Over the August Bank Holiday weekend, Harry and friends Nick Shallow and Craig Newlands will push themselves to the limit by running 170 miles from Seahouses in Northumberland to the iconic Whale Bones in Whitby in memory of local legend and family friend John Hunter who died from motor neurone disease (MND) in 2023.

Inspired by John, who was well-known in Whitby as a runner, Harry has vowed to raise as much money as possible on behalf of the MND Association, taking part in some of the world’s biggest events including marathons in London and Berlin to help raise vital funds.

Now, with his latest challenge just weeks away, Harry is encouraging businesses and organisations from Northumberland, Teesside and North Yorkshire to help by setting up checkpoints along the route and places where Harry and the team can rest along the way.

He explained: “John was a family friend and the ultimate runner – he was a constant in my life. To see someone so active as John having to cope with the affects of MND was truly heartbreaking and to then see the impact it had on his wife Val and their family really hit home. We have to do everything we can to find a cure.

“This challenge will probably be the hardest thing I have ever done. It’s not so much the distance but more the uncertainty of the terrain. The mental and physical impact of that will be huge.

“We would be so grateful for any support businesses along the route can offer us.”

The challenge will begin on Friday, August 22 – John’s birthday – at Seahouses in Northumberland with the team following the coastal path to Blyth, Whitley Bay and then on to South Shields and Newcastle upon Tyne.

On Saturday, the team will retrace their steps to the coast heading towards Sunderland, Hartlepool and then inland towards Billingham and Stockton on Tees before ending the leg at Middlesborough’s Riverside Stadium.

The final leg will take in Redcar, Saltburn, Staithes and Sandsend before the team finally arrive in Whitby later that day.

The MND Association’s Domonic McDonough, who is supporting Harry and the team with their challenge said: “As challenges go this promises to be one of the toughest I have seen, with the terrain making this one even harder.

“We are so grateful for everything Harry, Nick and Craig are doing to help raise funds and awareness of this devastating disease in memory of John – their extraordinary efforts will help make a huge difference in the fight against MND.”

If you are able to support the team please contact Harry at [email protected]

You can also donate by visiting www.justgiving.com/page/thewhalebonesrun

For more information about the MND Association visit www.mndassociation.org