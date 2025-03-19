What's on in North Yorkshire this Easter

Oxygen York launches flexible bounce pass for Easter Holidays for £30, offering a sweet discount of over 50%

This Easter Holidays, families can take advantage of Oxygen York’s Easter Holiday Pass. For just £30, the pass holder can visit the park on any five days of the two-week break, including weekends and Bank Holidays, for 60 minutes of Open Play.

Thanks to the flexibility of the Pass, families can experience the joy of trying different games, meeting new friends, and making unforgettable memories together.

At Oxygen York, jumpers can let loose on interconnected trampolines, a parkour area, an inflatable park, an interactive sports pitch with AirTrack, airbag jump & trapeze! Oxygen York also has a fantastic soft play area for babies and toddlers to explore.

Once families are bounced out andeggs-hausted, they can recharge in the cafe, with a snack or full feast from the new menu.

Options include all-day breakfast items such as Oreo & Strawberry Pancake stacks and a Bacon Roll, a Kids menu offering options including Halloumi Sticks, Chicken and Vegan Tenders and Pancakes with Gingerbread Man & Banana. The grown-ups can enjoy a variety of paninis, pizzas, burgers and salads, with Oxygen also offering sharing plates and Feed the Family bundles.

To find out more or to make a booking, go to www.oxygenactiveplay.co.uk/york, or to keep up with Oxygen’s day-to-day updates, follow oxygenactiveplay on Instagram or Oxygen York on Facebook.