Whitby artist works with residents to create stunning Canvases for The Mayfield Care Home

The walls of The Mayfield care home have been transformed into a celebration of Whitby’s heritage, thanks to a collaborative art project led by local artist Hilary Thorpe.

Inspired by a workshop with residents living at The Mayfield, many of whom have spent their entire lives in Whitby, Hilary developed the idea of a large-scale art project honouring local scenery.

Hilary said, ‘During one of my art workshops with the residents, we all painted patterns and colours on paper and made it into a torn paper collage. That evolved into the concept of three large collages that would reflect iconic Whitby views.’

Residents took part in regular art sessions to paint different parts of the scenes, like flowers, beach huts, and seagulls, and every contribution was incorporated into the final works, which now sit proudly on a foyer wall at The Mayfield.

Artwork by The Mayfield residents and artist Hilary Thorpe

The finished panels depict:

A view through the famous Whale Bones to the East Cliff and Abbey

The flowers and museum at Pannett Park

A vibrant seaside scene featuring beach huts, the pier, and a sky full of seagulls

89-year-old resident Maureen Trafford said, ‘Everyone really enjoyed participating in the art project and forming new friendships whilst doing it. The final product is the outcome of how much we all loved making it, and I think the results are amazing.’

Natalie Gill, the General Manager at The Mayfield, added, ‘This has been such a rewarding experience for our residents. Hilary’s vision allowed our residents to connect with their memories of Whitby and their creativity. The finished pieces are a beautiful addition to The Mayfield.’

You can see the residents’ Whitby-themed artwork and find out more about The Mayfield during the home’s Coffee Morning on the first Wednesday of every month. From 10:00AM, all are welcome to join the residents and staff for delicious homemade refreshments and friendly conversation.

For more information, call 01947 280888, email [email protected] or visit https://themayfield.co.uk/.

About The Mayfield:

The Mayfield care home in Whitby, North Yorkshire, offers 24-hour residential, dementia and respite care for up to 66 people. With ensuite bedrooms, beautiful social spaces, and landscaped gardens, The Mayfield offers an all-inclusive fee to give peace of mind to its residents and families. The Mayfield is rated 9.9 out of 10 on care home review site, carehome.co.uk.