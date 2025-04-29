Whitby care home celebrates GOOD CQC rating

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Mayfield Care Home in Whitby, operated by Cromwell Care, has received a GOOD rating across all five key areas following its recent inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The CQC praised the The Mayfield care home for its person-centred approach, highlighting how staff provide attentive, respectful and compassionate care tailored to each resident’s unique needs and preferences. The report stated,

“Managers and staff placed great importance on getting to know people and treating people as individuals.”

Inspectors noted that staff “knew people very well” and created a “warm and friendly” atmosphere where there was a “culture of openness” and “lots of laughter and gentle humour.”

Residents and their families echoed this sentiment, describing The Mayfield as a place where they feel truly cared for and safe.

One resident said: “It’s very good living here. I’m very lucky to be here,” while another added, “I have no complaints [the staff] are very thoughtful … Oh gosh yes, I’d definitely recommend it.”

The report also highlighted the meaningful social activities both in the home and within the wider community. Residents told the inspectors how much they enjoyed the range of activities. One person said, “There are lots of activities. Yesterday we had baby goats visiting, they were lovely.”

Natalie Gill, the General Manager at The Mayfield, said, “We are absolutely delighted with our GOOD rating from the CQC. It reflects the hard work, passion, and dedication of our whole team.

At The Mayfield, we believe in making every day meaningful for the people who live here and, and we’re proud to be recognised for doing just that.”

You can see quality care for yourself at The Mayfield’s Open Day on 10th May at 10:00, where staff and residents will be welcoming community members into the home for refreshments, and guided tours of The Mayfield.

To find out more about all-inclusive living at The Mayfield, call 01947 280888, email [email protected] or visit the website.