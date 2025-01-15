Whitby lobster hatchery launches Yorkshire lobster sighting survey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Whitby Lobster Hatchery is delighted to announce the launch of its latest citizen science initiative, the Yorkshire Lobster Sighting Survey. This innovative project invites members of the public to contribute crucial data about lobster populations along the Yorkshire coastline, supporting marine conservation efforts and helping researchers better understand the distribution and behaviour of these fascinating creatures.

What is Citizen Science?

Citizen science is the practice of public participation and collaboration in scientific research. It allows non-scientists to contribute meaningful data, observations, and expertise to help tackle environmental challenges. Organisations like the Whitby Lobster Hatchery use citizen science projects to engage communities in conservation, empowering individuals to play an active role in protecting the natural world.

"Citizen science bridges the gap between scientists and the public, fostering a collective effort to solve complex environmental issues," said Jonathan Fry, Education Lead at the Centre. Joe Redfern, founder of Whitby Lobster Hatchery added: "It’s an inspiring way for people to connect with nature and make a real difference."

Join the Yorkshire Lobster Sighting Survey

By participating in the Yorkshire Lobster Sighting Survey, you can help researchers track lobster populations and uncover key insights about their habitats and behaviour. Whether you're an experienced diver, a coastal explorer, or someone who occasionally spots lobsters while visiting the beach, your observations are invaluable.

Participants can log their sightings through an easy-to-use online form:

www.tinyurl.com/lobster-survey

VOLUNTEER SHORELINE SEARCHES LAST YEAR

Every sighting counts! By sharing details such as location, size, and habitat conditions, you will contribute to a growing database of information that supports sustainable fisheries management and marine biodiversity protection.

Why It Matters

Lobsters are an essential part of the marine ecosystem and a key species for local fisheries. Understanding their movements, habitats, and population trends along the Yorkshire coast will aid efforts to maintain sustainable fishing practices and protect marine biodiversity.

“This initiative is a fantastic example of how individuals can work together to protect our oceans,” said Redfern. “Each submission brings us closer to understanding and preserving these iconic creatures for future generations.”

How to Get Involved

Spot a Lobster: Keep an eye out while exploring Yorkshire’s stunning coastline, whether snorkelling, diving, or walking along the beach. Record Your Observation: Use the online form to log your sighting with as much detail as possible. Spread the Word: Encourage friends, family, and local groups to participate in the survey and make an impact.

Volunteer Introduction Sessions

Interested volunteers can learn more at introductory sessions held at the Whitby Marine Discovery Centre. Launch talks will take place on:

Saturday 25th at 3pmWednesday 29th at 6pmFor those unable to attend the talks, information will be available throughout both days to ensure everyone has the chance to get involved.

The Yorkshire Lobster Sighting Survey represents an incredible opportunity for communities to connect with marine conservation and directly contribute to the health of our oceans.

For more information, visit Whitby Lobster Hatchery or contact [email protected].