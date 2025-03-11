Whitby women unite to celebrate International Women's Day

Over 40 women came together at a Whitby hotspot for an empowering morning of inspiration, storytelling, and community to celebrate International Women’s Day 2025.

The event, hosted at Hetty and Betty on Baxtergate, provided a warm and welcoming space for local women to connect, support each other, and be inspired by the powerful journeys of others.

Sponsored by Cupertino, a learning and development company specialising in Mental Health First Aid courses, the event brought together speakers from diverse backgrounds to share their experiences, expertise and stories.

Speakers included Bernadette McKnight, Cupertino co-founder and a Mental Health First Aid Instructor– who shared her personal journey through bullying, anxiety, and depression and Mell Dunwell, a nurse with 25 years of experience in Primary Care – who spoke about women’s health and menopause, drawing on her experience co-running an online menopause consultation service.

In addition to these discussions, the event supported Wings of Hope, a local project dedicated to alleviating period poverty in Whitby, with attendees generously donating essential products for those in need.

Bernadette McKnight, co-founder of Cupertino and organiser of the event, said: “The International Women’s Day 2025 event in Whitby was a true celebration of local women doing great things.

"With powerful stories, meaningful connections, and support for an important local cause, the morning left a lasting impact on all who attended.

"There was a lovely energy in the room, and we are looking forward to celebrating again next year. By holding events such as this, we are able to reduce fear and increase confidence in the everyday things that we do.”