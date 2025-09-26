Emma Wilkinson Wainwright, (White Rose Lodge) and Clarice Moss who lives at the home with the new model.

White Rose Lodge care home in Bridlington has been honoured at Bondville Model Village with a detailed miniature version.

A group of those living and working at the home paid a special visit to the attraction to see the micro version of their home officially unveiled.

The visit included a ribbon-cutting ceremony carried out by Clarice Moss, who lives at White Rose Lodge, alongside Helen Dyer from Bondville Model Village.

Located on the East Coast with direct sea views, White Rose Lodge, part of the Maria Mallaband Care Group, has a prominent position on Bridlington’s coastline.

The miniature White Rose Lodge at Bondville Model Village

The Bondville Model Village replica of White Rose Lodge, which comes complete with MMCG branding and logo and ‘Care by the Coast’ signage, was celebrated with an official ribbon cutting ceremony.

White Rose Lodge home manager, Nicky Beach, said: “We are incredibly proud to be part of the Bridlington community, so to see White Rose Lodge represented in miniature alongside the area’s landmarks and icons was very special. It means a great deal to the people who call this their home, and it was wonderful to share in that moment together at Bondville.”

Bondville Model Village (visitbondville.com) is set in an acre of gardens on Sewerby Road near Sewerby.

The attraction – the only model village in Bridlington and East Yorkshire – features more than 800 model figures and 200 model buildings, including a castle, harbour, pubs and a cricket club.

White Rose Lodge is a well-established home which includes a large open-plan dining room with conservatory, a library, bar area, lounge, and hairdressing salon. The home also has a summer house within its gardens used for social occasions.