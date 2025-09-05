The RSPCA logo

Wildlife lovers are being invited to sign up for the RSPCA’s autumn active fundraising event ‘Walk on the Wild Side’.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event invites participants across England and Wales to complete a walking challenge throughout October.

The fundraising challenge comes at a critical time for the charity as it reveals that last October was its busiest month for hedgehogs in the last five years, and also marks the beginning of ‘seal pup season’ – when the RSPCA’s wildlife hospitals also typically see a spike in grey seals admitted as orphans, or struggling to feed and are weak and underweight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 'Walk on the Wild Side' challenge offers two distance tiers to be completed over the month: 60 miles (96.6km) or an 'Ultra Wild Challenge' of 120 miles (193.1km). Participants have the flexibility to choose their own location for the challenge, and a fundraising target of £100 is suggested per participant.

The RSPCA is preparing for an increased intake of hedgehogs. Image: RSPCA

Every hour, a wild animal needs our care, and we know that so many animal lovers want to help. That’s why we’re thrilled to be launching Walk on the Wild Side as a way for people to really make a difference and support our vital work.

Already this autumn, the RSPCA’s specialist teams have been called to care for hedgehogs.

Those who sign up to take part will receive a welcome pack upon registration, which includes an RSPCA T-shirt, a miles tracker, and a wildlife spotting sheet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, participants who successfully raise £100 by October 31 will be awarded an exclusive 'Walk on the Wild Side' medal.

Signing up to take part in the event couldn’t be easier:

Registration: Complete the online form to receive the challenge welcome pack.

Community Engagement: Join a dedicated Facebook group for fundraising advice and peer support.

Preparation: Participants are encouraged to undertake preparatory walks prior to October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Challenge Completion: Walk the chosen distance during October while utilising the provided spotter cards.

Progress Updates: Share challenge progress within the Facebook group.

Go to tinyurl.com/2az77xcf to sign up for the challenge.