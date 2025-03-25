William Hare Group opens its doors for Scarborough young people

Global leader in engineered steel solutions, William Hare invited young people from Scarborough behind the scenes of its manufacturing facility to discover more about the career opportunities available to them.

The opportunity which was part of a construction industry wide initiative run by Build UK known as Open Doors, saw the business deliver two tours of its facility in Scarborough, enabling young people from Graham Academy to see the inner workings of its production lines.

The students who visited also got the chance to meet current employees and apprentices and find out more about the varied careers and entry routes available in the construction industry.

Matthew Nesbit, Director at William Hare Group said: “As a business we’re proud to employ local people across all of our sites and the Open Doors programme by Build UK presents a fantastic opportunity for young people to discover the breadth of careers in our industry and inspires the next generation to consider a future in construction and engineering.”

Young people were invited to look inside William Hare's Scarborough facility

Suzannah Nichol OBE, Chief Executive of Build UK added: “We’re thrilled that William Hare has supported the Open Doors programme and shown young people a behind the scenes look at the range of roles available in the construction industry.

By inviting its current apprentices and business leaders to share their experiences including their roles and routes into the industry, Hare is providing a valuable insight into the rewarding careers available to the next generation of talent.”

In total over the course of the week, William Hare welcomed over 100 students to its sites in Bury, Scarborough and Risca.

