Events coordinator Sam Smith (centre) with Angus Robson and Peter Beard (St Catherine's Hospice)

The team at Wold Top Brewery is hosting a quiz on Friday, May 30 in aid of St Catherine’s Hospice – its charity of the year.

There will be a raffle and a collection on the night and a percentage of the bar takings from the evening will also be donated to St Catherine’s.

The charity quiz night is one of a series of events happening throughout the year, including regular brewery tours, beer festivals, music nights, sporting events and live theatre.

Events coordinator, Sam Smith explained the rationale for the event: “We love a quiz night here at Wold Top, and we also love supporting great local charities that are close to our heart, so we’re combining the two with a charity quiz night.

“The team at St Catherine’s Hospice do amazing work supporting people with cancer and other long-term illnesses across the Yorkshire Coast. They also cared for our founder, Gill, in the last few weeks of her life, so it's rewarding to give something back.”

Tickets for the event, which starts at 7.30pm on Friday, May 30, cost £7.50 per person and there is an option to pre-order a Wold Top-inspired charcuterie board from The Graze Maids for an additional £14. You can book online at https://bit.ly/WTCharityQuiz or by calling 01723 892222.