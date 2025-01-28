YMCA Yorkshire Coast calls for urgent investment in local youth services
The impact of these funding cuts has been deeply felt across the country, including North Yorkshire, with closures of council-run youth centres, significant reductions in youth workers, and a strain on essential services for young people.
Despite these challenges, the report offers a glimpse of hope, noting Yorkshire and the Humber as one of the regions with the highest spending on youth services per young person in England. However, YMCA Yorkshire Coast warns that this trend is at risk without urgent and meaningful support for local authorities.
Liam Downey, CEO of YMCA Yorkshire Coast, said:"It's great to hear that the trend of youth spending is high for Yorkshire and the Humber, and the trend of cutbacks is falling, but the financial pressures on local councils mean that without greater financial support, we will continue to see youth services be cut. It's time to invest in youth."
YMCA England & Wales has called for the expedited development of a fully-funded National Youth Strategy, emphasizing the need for long-term investment in youth workers and frontline services. The report also highlights that funding schemes like the Youth Investment Fund often focus on capital projects rather than addressing the revenue needs of local services.
The YMCA Yorkshire Coast remains committed to supporting young people in Scarborough, Whitby, and the surrounding areas. However, as financial challenges mount, the charity joins the national call for bold and immediate action. Local communities and young people depend on robust, well-funded services to provide opportunities, guidance, and support.
As the conversation around youth services continues, YMCA Yorkshire Coast urges the public, local leaders, and policymakers to recognize this critical moment as an opportunity to rebuild the foundations of support for the next generation.