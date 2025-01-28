YMCA Yorkshire Coast calls for urgent investment in local youth services

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

YMCA Yorkshire Coast is urging policymakers and local authorities to prioritize sustainable investment in youth services following the release of the 2025 “Beyond the Brink?” report by YMCA England & Wales. The report highlights the devastating 73% reduction in youth service funding in England since 2010-11, with a stagnated decline in the past year.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The impact of these funding cuts has been deeply felt across the country, including North Yorkshire, with closures of council-run youth centres, significant reductions in youth workers, and a strain on essential services for young people.

Despite these challenges, the report offers a glimpse of hope, noting Yorkshire and the Humber as one of the regions with the highest spending on youth services per young person in England. However, YMCA Yorkshire Coast warns that this trend is at risk without urgent and meaningful support for local authorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Downey, CEO of YMCA Yorkshire Coast, said:"It's great to hear that the trend of youth spending is high for Yorkshire and the Humber, and the trend of cutbacks is falling, but the financial pressures on local councils mean that without greater financial support, we will continue to see youth services be cut. It's time to invest in youth."

YMCA Youth Club

YMCA England & Wales has called for the expedited development of a fully-funded National Youth Strategy, emphasizing the need for long-term investment in youth workers and frontline services. The report also highlights that funding schemes like the Youth Investment Fund often focus on capital projects rather than addressing the revenue needs of local services.

The YMCA Yorkshire Coast remains committed to supporting young people in Scarborough, Whitby, and the surrounding areas. However, as financial challenges mount, the charity joins the national call for bold and immediate action. Local communities and young people depend on robust, well-funded services to provide opportunities, guidance, and support.

As the conversation around youth services continues, YMCA Yorkshire Coast urges the public, local leaders, and policymakers to recognize this critical moment as an opportunity to rebuild the foundations of support for the next generation.