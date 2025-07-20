YMCA Yorkshire Coast opens new community hub for local community

This new space is part of a wider mission: every week, YMCA Yorkshire Coast engages with around 75–90 young people across Scarborough through performing arts, youth clubs, and community projects. Over 1,000 hours of youth activities take place each year inside its town centre building, situated in one of Scarborough’s most deprived areas.

Designed by Deputy CEO Owen Price with direct input from young people and local partners, the hub gives new energy and purpose to the YMCA’s reception and social space. The transformation was completed in just one week, thanks to the hard work of YMCA staff and volunteers.

"The community hub is now a space our community and young people can feel pride in. It’s a space that is designed to be modern and welcoming. I am beyond proud of the work the team of volunteers have done. It makes a real difference to have such an inspiring space at the heart of the community."

The community hub offers free Wi-Fi and power points for working, studying, or relaxing, with no need to book, just turn up and use it. YMCA Yorkshire Coast’s café will also open soon, serving lunches, after-school food, and hot drinks.

Owen Price added:

"For me, it’s about giving young people a place that actually feels like it’s theirs. Somewhere they can just be themselves, hang out, get on with things or do nothing if that’s what they need."

YMCA Yorkshire Coast would like to thank Phil Matthews, West Way Building Supplies, Susan Bean, and Jack Dobson for their generous support; from financial donations to helping physically build features such as the bespoke front desk.

YMCA Yorkshire Coast’s building hosts everything from theatre productions to youth clubs and holiday schemes. But it’s a big, ageing building, and only part of it looks like the modern, welcoming hub the community deserves.

Liam Downey said: "We’ve made a start with this space, but there’s so much more to do. Refreshing and modernising the rest of the building takes time, effort, and real community backing. We can only keep going with help; whether that’s donations of money, time, or resources."

To get involved or find out more, visit ymcayorks.uk/donate or email [email protected].