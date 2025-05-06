York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity smashes £400,000 target to support patients and staff at new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre
Combined with charitable funds already committed, the appeal has contributed more than £850,000 to enhance patient care and experience, and support staff wellbeing at Scarborough Hospital’s brand-new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre (UECC), which opened to patients last week.
The Y&S Hospitals Charity would like to say a heartfelt thank you all the fundraisers, donors, hospital staff, local businesses and community groups who supported their appeal. The funds raised have enabled a number of important projects in the new centre, providing facilities and enhancements that go above and beyond those included in the core build
The new centre is now home to a range of thoughtful, uplifting spaces designed to make a real difference to patients, families and staff. There’s a beautifully designed Autumn Room offering privacy and comfort for patients nearing the end of life and their loved ones, and a welcoming children’s waiting room to help younger patients feel safe and at ease during what can be a daunting visit to the Emergency Department.
A calming sensory room has been created to support those with additional needs, while two ensuite relatives’ rooms within the critical care unit offer families a much-needed place to stay close to their loved one.
Elsewhere, therapeutic artwork now brightens corridors throughout the centre, helping to ease anxiety and promote a more soothing atmosphere. Outside, two patient gardens offer a peaceful haven to support recovery and emotional wellbeing, and two staff gardens provide a quiet space for hard-working teams to unwind and recharge.
These additions are already making a meaningful impact.
Rachel Brook, Head of Charity at York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity, said: “We’ve been absolutely overwhelmed by the incredible support from our community - from local businesses and charities to individuals and families who’ve fundraised, donated or shared our appeal.
“These efforts have helped us go far beyond our target, and thanks to them, we’ve been able to provide meaningful spaces that will make a real difference. Whether it’s a quiet moment for a relative, a soothing space for a child, or a garden where staff can catch their breath, this appeal has brought about change that will be felt for years to come.”
The new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre officially opened to patients last week, marking a major investment in healthcare for the East Coast. The charity’s enhancements will ensure that patients and staff experience a more compassionate, comfortable and supportive environment.
For more information about Y&S Hospitals Charity or to find out how to get involved, please visit: www.yshospitalcharity.org