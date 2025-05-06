York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity smashes £400,000 target to support patients and staff at new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity (Y&S Hospitals Charity) is delighted to share the overwhelming success of its Urgent and Emergency Care Appeal - the largest appeal in the charity’s history - which has raised more than £400,000 thanks to the generosity of supporters across the East Coast.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Combined with charitable funds already committed, the appeal has contributed more than £850,000 to enhance patient care and experience, and support staff wellbeing at Scarborough Hospital’s brand-new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre (UECC), which opened to patients last week.

The Y&S Hospitals Charity would like to say a heartfelt thank you all the fundraisers, donors, hospital staff, local businesses and community groups who supported their appeal. The funds raised have enabled a number of important projects in the new centre, providing facilities and enhancements that go above and beyond those included in the core build

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new centre is now home to a range of thoughtful, uplifting spaces designed to make a real difference to patients, families and staff. There’s a beautifully designed Autumn Room offering privacy and comfort for patients nearing the end of life and their loved ones, and a welcoming children’s waiting room to help younger patients feel safe and at ease during what can be a daunting visit to the Emergency Department.

Artwork in the main waiting area of the Emergency Department within the Urgent and Emergency Care Centre at Scarborough Hospital.

A calming sensory room has been created to support those with additional needs, while two ensuite relatives’ rooms within the critical care unit offer families a much-needed place to stay close to their loved one.

Elsewhere, therapeutic artwork now brightens corridors throughout the centre, helping to ease anxiety and promote a more soothing atmosphere. Outside, two patient gardens offer a peaceful haven to support recovery and emotional wellbeing, and two staff gardens provide a quiet space for hard-working teams to unwind and recharge.

These additions are already making a meaningful impact.

Rachel Brook, Head of Charity at York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity, said: “We’ve been absolutely overwhelmed by the incredible support from our community - from local businesses and charities to individuals and families who’ve fundraised, donated or shared our appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artwork and toys in the children's waiting area of the Urgent and Emergency Care Centre at Scarborough Hospital

“These efforts have helped us go far beyond our target, and thanks to them, we’ve been able to provide meaningful spaces that will make a real difference. Whether it’s a quiet moment for a relative, a soothing space for a child, or a garden where staff can catch their breath, this appeal has brought about change that will be felt for years to come.”

The new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre officially opened to patients last week, marking a major investment in healthcare for the East Coast. The charity’s enhancements will ensure that patients and staff experience a more compassionate, comfortable and supportive environment.

For more information about Y&S Hospitals Charity or to find out how to get involved, please visit: www.yshospitalcharity.org